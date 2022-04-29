Olivia Colman got incredibly emotional while filming one scene in particular for the new coming-of-age Netflix drama “Heartstopper”.

Stars of the series Kit Connor, who plays Nick Nelson, and Joe Locke, who plays Charlie Spring, chatted to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on “This Morning” about working with Colman.

A synopsis for the LGBTQ+ romance series reads, “Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series,” with Colman playing Nick’s mom Sarah.

Connor explained how Colman started crying during a table read for a scene in which Nick comes out to his mom as bisexual in the final episode.

Olivia Colman, Kit Connor. Credit: Netflix

READ MORE: Olivia Colman’s Love Story Takes A Dark Turn In HBO’s ‘Landscapers’ Trailer

“We, normally before every scene, we read it through about 50 per cent, you don’t go 100 per cent of the way,” he shared. “We were reading it through and suddenly Olivia just started crying.”

The 18-year-old went on, “At first, I was thinking, God, she’s just really good, I need to step it up my game massively here, so I was really worried at that point.

“I think then other people told me afterwards that it was because it’s such a beautifully written scene and a crucial part in so many people’s lives. I think it really touched her.”

Kit Connor and Joe Locke in “Heartstopper”. Credit: Netflix

READ MORE: Olivia Colman’s Incredible Reaction To Losing Out At The Golden Globes Sparks Internet Frenzy

Speaking about what it was like to work with Colman, Connor joked: “I was just scared, to be honest,” adding that she was “the most lovely person in the world.”