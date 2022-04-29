Justin Bieber just dropped the music video for his latest track “Honest”, featuring Don Toliver.

Bieber, Toliver, and their pals ride around on snowmobiles in the vid, with the Canadian hitmaker also belting out the lyrics in a picturesque cabin.

“He’s got such a unique, I mean, the best way to say it is his swag. I don’t know if that word is dated, but… he just has this little bop about him and he’s very unique, he’s very Houston,” Bieber recently told New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 about working with Toliver, according to Just Jared.

“And so, yeah, I just love his melodies. These are honestly insane. He has a really amazing cadence to his songs and his music. And I’m just a genuine fan. He’s very unique. And he just is himself. And that’s what I love about any artist that can just has a lane and does what they do and does it well.”

Bieber’s latest release comes after he dropped the goofy “I Feel Funny” vid, filmed on the “Honest” set, earlier this week.

Lyrics to the minimalistic hip-hop track include, “Bills on bills (Bills on bills)/I want to make them (I want to make them)/All these hearts (Hearts, hearts)/I used to break them (usеd to break ’em).”

He croons, “But I’ve sеttle down (I settled down)/Yeah, I found the pocket (I found a pocket)/I hold the game (I hold the game)/And I won’t drop it (I won’t).”