Justin Bieber is getting honest.

This week, the singer stopped by SiriusXM’s Pandora NOW channel to talk to host Melony Torres about his new single “Honest”, and a whole lot more.

“A lot of my songs recently have been kind of heavy. My last single was ‘Ghost’ and it’s about death and it’s a very heavy topic. And I think I wanted to bring a side that was more… just less heavy, more light and fun and just kind of a bounce,” he said of picking the new track as the first single from his next project. “I grew up, you know, playing the drums and being really rhythmic and it has that really rhythmic feel to it. So for me, that was kind of what I wanted to showcase.”

“Honest”, as with a number of Bieber’s recent songs, is partly inspired by his relationship with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

“I think relationships for anybody are hard to navigate, you know, it’s a constant dance, if you will. And yeah, I think being inspired by my relationship has definitely produced some great music,” the singer explained. “I said it before, but love is kind of like the foundation of life and love being the foundation of my music in general. So it’s important to me I’m singing about kind of what I’m living first. I was talking to Hailey this morning. It’s like, she’s my priority before anything else. So just being on the same page with her is kind of like the main thing.”

The new track is also a collaboration with Bieber’s friend, rapper Don Toliver, who he’s worked with before.

“I was introduced to Don Toliver through Travis Scott. I was at his house one day and he played me some of his music and he was like, ‘You gotta check out this artist. He’s like got the craziest melodies. You guys should do something together.’ And time went on and I ended up organically meeting him through Skrillex,” Bieber recalled. “And so, we did a song together called ‘Don’t Go.’ And then we just kind of kept in touch and we, you know, he’ll come over and hang and we just became friends.”

Before the release of “Honest”, Bieber put out a short, comedic song and music video called “I Feel Funny”, which felt like a real departure from his usual style.

“I grew up really loving Soulja Boy. And as a fan of him, like he would make these really funny songs that would just make me die laughing,” Bieber said. “And it was like him just being silly. I wanted to show my personality in that sense, Because it’s tough out here. I mean, life is hard and being able to show that it’s okay to just be silly sometimes. Don’t take yourself too seriously, laugh at yourself, you know, have fun on your job, have fun on your sets, you know? I just think that’s like a good way to live.”

As for his next album, Bieber teased, “We’re working on a project right now. We’re almost done and we’re gonna figure out a good release date, but, yeah, I’ve been working on music. It’s something I can’t not do. It’s like a part of me. I’m gonna keep making music as long as I humanly can.”