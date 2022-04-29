Click to share this via email

“American Idol” star Laine Hardy released a statement on social media confirming he had received a warrant.

Hardy, 21, who won “Idol” in 2019, is being investigated by the Louisiana State University Police Department, insisting he was being “fully co-operative.”

His message included, “I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans.”

Hardy then asked for privacy due to “the sensitive nature of this allegation.”

He wrote, “I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

The Advocate reported that LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard had confirmed Thursday morning that the police department was investigating a Laine Hardy.

When questioned whether it was the singer, he texted back: “That is my understanding,” stating more information would be released Friday.