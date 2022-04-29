Coming out came with roadblocks for Golda Rosheuvel.

Appearing this week on the “Just for Variety” podcast, the “Bridgerton” star opened up about being warned to stay in the closet despite being proudly gay.

“We were talking about being out and proud and representation and whether I should say I was gay in interviews,” she recalled. “And it was an absolute no. ‘You absolutely shouldn’t do that. It could or it would ruin your career as an actor.’”

Rosheuvel, who now plays Queen Charlotte on the Netflix hit, found the advice confusing, particularly since it came from a director who had herself chosen to come out.

“Love is love,” the actress added. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s between a man and a woman when you are an actor creating a character.”

After that experience, Rosheuvel decided not to hide who she was anymore.

“I would rather lose a job than not be true to who I am. I’d rather not work in an industry that doesn’t accept me…. It just wasn’t how I was raised,” she said. “And then her being out as a female director, as a lesbian director, I was like, ‘I don’t understand this advice.’ It blew my mind.”