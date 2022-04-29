Andrew Garfield was asked about those cheeky Tom Holland comments as he chatted to Seth Meyers on Thursday’s “Late Night”.

Meyers mentioned that the last time Holland was on his show, he suggested one of the “Spider-Man” actors — either Garfield, Holland or Tobey Maguire — had a fake butt while wearing the iconic suit.

After the host showed Garfield a clip of Holland’s remarks, he responded, “He’s just stirring the pot—old Tom, he can’t help himself.

“You know, there’s an expression that we have in entertainment, which is, ‘We want to put bums on seats.’ You know, we want to get the audience sat and paying their tickets.”

“Tom is pretty great at creating subgenres of games for you all,” Garfield went on.

“While you’re in the cinema going, ‘Well, that butt doesn’t look real. Tobey’s looks like it might be real. Could Andrew have that much a**? Maybe, potentially.'”

“All I know is that I am totally unmodified and that’s all I can share,” Garfield shared, adding that Holland is “very good at marketing.”

Garfield’s comments come after Holland told Meyers back in February, “I remember being on set and being like, ‘Wow. Oh, hang on a minute. Nah, that’s not real.'”