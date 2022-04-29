Being BFFs with Timothée Chalamet can come in handy.

On Thursday, Kiernan Shipka appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” where host Andy Cohen brought up her friendship with the “Dune” star.

Asked what it was like having Chalamet stay over at her and her family’s home in L.A., Shipka admitted, “I would say that his eating habits were always funny to me. Like, the times of day that he ate were always kind of quite odd and random.”

As it turns out, though, Shipka would sometimes have the actor join her as a third wheel on dates she wasn’t sure about.

“One or two times when I wanted to hang with a guy and I didn’t really know if I wanted it to be a thing or not, I would bring a friend and he was usually the friend I would bring,” she said. “Yeah, like a big bro.”

Asked if she would ever date Chalamet herself, Shipka replied, “No… he’s like a brother to me.”

The actors first worked together on the 2015 film “One & Two”.