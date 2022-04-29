Fans in Europe will have to wait a little longer still to see Celine Dion in concert.

On Friday, the Canadian music icon shared the news that she has had to postpone her European tour dates for a second time, pushing them to 2023.

“First we had to move the shows because of the pandemic; now, it’s my health issues causing us to postpone the shows,” she explained.

In the video posted to Instagram, Dion tells fans, “The good news is, I’m doing a little bit better. It’s going very slow, and it’s very frustrating for me. I’m getting treatment from my doctors, taking medication, but I’m still experiencing some spasms and it’s taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped.”

She adds, “I need to be in top shape when I’m onstage. I honestly can’t wait, but I’m just not there yet.”

Dion also thanks fans in the video for their outpouring of support as she deals with her health issues: “It means a lot to me.”

In the comments, Sam Heughan wrote, “Much love to you Celine! 💛💙”

Jann Arden added, “Look after yourself! That’s the most important thing”

“All good things are worth waiting for! We LOVE you and we know you will overcome this and come out stronger than ever❤️❤️❤️,” Brian Kelly wrote.

