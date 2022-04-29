Jeffrey Dean Morgan is hitting out at any “toxic” “Walking Dead” fans who attacked Norman Reedus this week.

Morgan, who plays Negan on the hit show, came to his co-star’s defence after Reedus was accused of being involved with Melissa McBride’s decision to no longer star in the upcoming spin-off featuring Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier.

Reedus plays Daryl in the show, while McBride stars as Carol.

Morgan posted:

Some of you have gone WAY too far. TOXIC. Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody’s business. Norm, who’s given more than anyone to you all. Just SHITTY. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) April 29, 2022

He then added:

Norman had nothing to do with picking location. That decision is all about story, ideas… MONEY. That’s studio/network. Not actors. We can say yes and do, or no, and not do… MAYBE. SOMETIMES. If we’re lucky and don’t have contract yet. Rarely does actor have that power. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) April 29, 2022

Morgan’s comments come after an AMC spokesperson said in a statement earlier this week, according to TVLine: “Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in the ‘Walking Dead’ universe.

“Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spinoff focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year.

“Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but the ‘Walking Dead’ universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

The as-yet-untitled spinoff will now reportedly focus on Reedus’s Daryl.

Morgan is also set to star in his own spinoff, titled “Isle Of The Dead”, alongside Lauren Cohan’s Maggie.

The final batch of episodes for “The Walking Dead” will air later this year.