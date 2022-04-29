Dolly Parton has reversed course on her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.

In a new interview with NPR’s “Morning Edition” the country legend revealed she’s changed her stance on her nomination for the music industry honour.

“I’ll accept gracefully,” she said. “I’ll say ‘thanks’ and accept that.”

Originally, when her nomination for the Rock Hall was announced earlier this year, Parton publicly pulled herself out of contention, saying that as a country performer she hadn’t “earned that right.”

BREAKING: A month after asking to be removed from the ballot, Dolly Parton now says if she is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame she will “accept gracefully.” @MorningEdition #RockHall2022 pic.twitter.com/7syDdg6TBo — Future Rock Legends (@futurerocklgnds) April 29, 2022

“It was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music,” she explained to NPR in the new interview. “I have found out lately it’s not necessarily that. But if they can’t go there to be recognized, where can they go? And so I felt like I was taking away from someone that maybe deserved it certainly more than me since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

Last month, Parton told fans, “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album in the future, which I have always wanted to do.”

Following her announcement that she was pulling herself out of the running, the Rock Hall responded, explaining that it was too late to do so, given that she’d already been nominated.

“Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 for the Class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,100 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for induction at our ceremony,” they said in a statement. “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”