Ellen DeGeneres has reached the end of an era, announcing that she’s taped the final episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the daytime talk show that premiered back in 2003.

On Thursday, April 28, DeGeneres shared a post on social media, featuring a photo of herself in her studio during taping of the last-ever episode of her eponymous show.

In the caption, DeGeneres pointed out that some of the huge societal changes that have taken place since the show’s debut, noting that “the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal.”

Whatever else was taking place in the world, DeGeneres added that her goal for the show was to provide viewers with “a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour.”

She concluded by thanking viewers who watched for all those years: “Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

As DeGeneres wrote, the final episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will air on May 26.