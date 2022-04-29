Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ray J is speaking out about his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians”, Kanye West is shown coming back to New York from L.A. to bring he estranged wife the remaining footage of the sex tape.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Moved To Tears Over Kanye West Meeting Up With Ray J To Collect Footage Of Her

“So Kanye flew home last night and he came back this morning and I want to show you guys what he got me,” Kim said. “He got me all of the sex tape back!”

She added that West apparently “met up with Ray J at the airport” to get the hard drive containing the footage.

But when Hollywood Unlocked posted the clip from the episode on its Instagram account, Ray J himself showed up in the comments to dispute the narrative.

“All of this is a lie smh,” he wrote. “Can’t let them do this anymore – so untrue.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Shoots Down Existence Of Second Sex Tape With Ray J

Ray J didn’t elaborate, leaving fans to speculate on his gripe with the story.

He did share another selfie, though, with the caption, “The purpose is bigger than the moment. The TRUTH is my only option. Stay Tuned.”