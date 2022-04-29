Michael Douglas allegedly had something of an odd encounter with Debra Winger.

On the new episode of the “Literally! with Rob Lowe” podcast, the actor recounts a story about Winger apparently biting him during the casting process on 1984’s “Romancing the Stone”.

The incident occurred when Douglas and Winger were at a pre-shoot dinner with director Robert Zemeckis and had been “knocking back tequilas.”

“We walk out and, just as you would kind of go ‘Oh you!’ and give someone a little punch in the arm, she goes ‘Oh you!’ and she reaches over and she bites me on my arm,” the actor said. “I’m like, ‘Aaargh!’ She bit me.”

He went on, “She’s joking and I’m looking at her and go, ‘I don’t know, I’m thinking this could be rough…’ she’s broken the skin!”

Afterward, Douglas went to Zemeckis to say that he would not be able to work with Winger on the movie.

“I break down in tears, ‘I can’t go into the jungle with her, she bit me, look! She bit me in the arm,’” he said.

The role ended up going to Kathleen Turner, who went on to win the Golden Globe for best actress in the hit adventure rom-com.

Winger has previously been the subject of rumours about an on-set feud with “Terms of Endearment” co-star Shirley MacLaine, including claims that she licked MacLaine’s leg during a scene with Jack Nicholson.