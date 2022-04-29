The Scarlet Witch is back.

On Friday, Marvel released a new featurette about the upcoming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, focusing on the character of Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen.

READ MORE: Mind-Bending New Trailer Unveiled For ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’

Wanda enters into the film after the traumatic events of “WandaVision” to help Doctor Strange take on the dark forces threatening the multiverse.

“Part of the Madness of the Multiverse is we get to see different realities,” Marvel head Kevin Feige says. “And we see different versions, primarily of Doctor Strange, but we do see other versions of Wanda Maximoff.”

“‘WandaVision’ was this journey of her, for the first time, taking her own life into her own hands, and it was fun transitioning from her experience to this movie,” Olsen says, adding later, “It was fun just looking at it from a different perspective.”

READ MORE: ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Banned In Saudi Arabia Over LGBTQ Content

Director Sam Raimi says, “We wanted to satisfy the WandaVision fans and take them to the next level with a character they love.”

“It’s magical,” says Olsen’s co-star Benedict Cumberbatch. “She owns that character so well. It’s a very powerful performance, with a very powerful character.”

“In the Multiverse, there are alternate versions of everyone,” Raimi adds. “It gives the character a unique opportunity to meet themselves, to recognize qualities that they may have been blind to.”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is in theatres May 6.