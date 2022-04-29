While “John Wick” fans anxiously await Keanu Reeves’ fourth film in the action franchise next year, Ana de Armas is set to star in a spin-off movie, titled “Ballerina”.

According to Collider, more information about the film emerged at CinemaCon, where it was announced “Ballerina” will begin filming this summer.

Len Wiseman (“Underworld”) will be directing, while the screenplay comes from Shay Hatten, whose past movies included “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” and “Army of the Dead”.

In “Ballerina”, de Armas will portray a deadly assassin seeking revenge against the criminals who murdered her family; as fans of the “John Wick” franchise will recall, she made a brief appearance in “Parabellum” playing a young ballerina who was training to become an assassin.

While there’s no word yet on a release date, de Armas is pretty much guaranteed to dazzle in the role, having demonstrated her action-movie chops in what was arguably the most memorable sequence in last year’s James Bond extravaganza, “No Time to Die”.

Meanwhile, Reeves’ return in “John Wick 4” is scheduled for release on March 24, 2023.