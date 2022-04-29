Click to share this via email

Dylan Sprouse is proud of his body now.

In a rare post this weekend on Instagram, the actor shared photos and video of his workout regimen, including a couple of shirtless pics to share the results.

“Used to wear a shirt in the pool as a kid so I decided in my late twenties I wanted to change my body and become a meat head,” Sprouse said of his body image issues.

“This is my meat head post,” he added. “Been a long slog but I’m proud of the progress I’ve made and I ain’t done yet.”

In the comments, Sprouse’s friends and fans congratulated him on his transformation, including Patrick Schwarzenegger, who wrote, “Lfg.”

Actor Denny Love joked, “I once seen u eat 8 Glizzy’s in one sitting 🌭 Now you built like Goku… what is this Wizardry?”