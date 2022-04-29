Danica Patrick is feeling better after having her breast implants taken out.

In a candid post on Instagram, the Formula 1 driver shared that after getting implants in 2014, she began experiencing a number of health issues.

“I noticed that my hair was not as healthy and was breaking off. I also gained a few pounds and had no luck losing it,” she said.

“Then fast forward to late 2020…. and the wheels came off. I had cycle irregularity, gained more weight, my hair wasn’t looking healthy at all and my face was a different shape (weird I know),” she continued. “So I went down the rabbit hole to figure it out. I did every test that could be done.”

“The picture is a snap shot of a couple hours before and a couple hours after,” the 40-year-old explained. “Within hours after surgery this is what I noticed – my face had more colour and less dark circles (no food before the second pic), my face started producing oil again, I could take a 30% deeper breath into my chest already, and I had so much energy when I woke up.”

Patrick also warned others about the problems with implants, writing, “My belief is, it’s not if but when you develop symptoms. Some are right away, others are over 15 years later. Silicone is a foreign object and leaches chemicals.”

She added, “If this post helps just one get to the root of their issues, it did its job. I will share my progress as I go along. ❤️”