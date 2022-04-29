Justin Bieber is all about honesty these days.

On Friday, the Canadian singer dropped his new single “Honest” with Don Toliver, and he sat down with Audacy to talk all about it, answering a round of “Brutally Honest” questions in the process.

Asked about his touring schedule, Bieber said, “The hardest part of tour is probably staying healthy because you’re travelling so much. Just keeping your body in good shape, it’s an hour and a half show so the sustainability of it all is probably the hardest part.”

The singer was also asked to share his opinion on the news that Elon Musk is buying Twitter.

“I don’t know,” he said. “He seems like he’s done a really good job with Tesla so I can only imagine he’d do a good job with Twitter. I don’t know, they’re different things, but he seems like a pretty intelligent guy.”

Bieber also got candid about whether he would ever use French to spice up his intimate time with wife Hailey.

“I don’t know if I’ve spoken French during our yummy time,” he laughed. “But I’m sure she wouldn’t mind it! That’s a good call, maybe I’ll try that.”

Finally, the singer was asked about what he would do if someone made a joke about Hailey, especially in light of Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars.

“I think when you’re trying to protect your wife, I think sometimes you can do things that are out-of-pocket. But it’s hard to say in the moment,” Bieber said, adding with a grin, “There’s definitely layers, especially to the situation you’re talking about.”