Fans have long grooved to the sounds produced by Drake, and now they can also enjoy his smells.

According to a press release, the Toronto rapper has teamed up with Shoppers Drug Mart to sell scented candles from his Better World Fragrance House.

The candles are available in five different scents, each of which is based on a unique personal memory Drake has shared.

“Drake is a Canadian icon, and we’re an iconic Canadian retailer, it’s the perfect pairing. Ever since he filmed his music video in our store, we’ve been looking for ways to work together again. Drake understands what Shoppers Drug Mart means to Canadians, and that together we can bring an exclusive, exciting product to his fans and our customers across the country,” said Gwennaëlle Varnier, vice president of prestige beauty with Shoppers Drug Mart.

“This is just one example of the new brands we’re launching,” continued Varnier. “From trending celebrity cosmetic collections and cleaner beauty lines, to global emerging beauty brands, we’re building our beauty department to be a go-to destination for beauty lovers in Canada.”

Added Matte Babel, chief brand officer at DreamCrew, “Drake and I are both excited and honoured that Better World Fragrance House is now available where we shopped as kids. It’s a full circle moment that makes for the perfect retail partner.”

As blogTO points out, the candles are not for the thrifty, with costs ranging between $62 and $103.

Per the press release, the five available scents available:

Carby Musk – Musk. Constructed unlike any other fragrance, Carby Musk is developed with Trail Air technology, which means it’s made to linger in the air longer. The layering of sweet, velvet powdery musks along with musks of soft floral, amber and marine connotations make it incredibly unique and a must have.

Sweeter Tings – Oriental Gourmand. A nostalgic and addictive fragrance with subtleties of comfort and goodness. The Italian citrus supported by precious woods from Haiti and North America, combined with floral rose, and Iris from Europe exemplifies the connectivity of storytelling through scent

Williamsburg Sleepover – Floral Woody Musk. This luminous fragrance captures the essence of an urban garden under shaded lights. The red roses, succulent blond woods and warm luminous ambers combine for a story of freedom and sensuality. The patchouly groves of Indonesia and the Ylang Ylang fields of Madagascar emanate confidence and intimacy for seduction in a candle.

Muskoka – Oriental Woody. The magical mist of Guaiac Wood, Cloves and precious Sandalwood perfectly captures the smoldering warmth of burning woods and golden embers. This is a warm and woody fragrance that emulates the feeling of cozy, comfort and campfire.

Good Thoughts – Floral. The Brazilian Oranges, Canadian fir trees, Bulgarian roses and Australian sandalwood create a bouquet of rich florals surrounded by bright vibrant freshness for a captivating positive scent.

Social media was surprised to learn that Drake had a candle line and even more surprised by the price:

Y'all letting Drake sell $80 candles?!?! — Yep. (@Flee__J) April 27, 2022

About to start selling beats so I can buy a Drake candle tf — prod. deathwoup (@deathwoup) April 29, 2022

Had no clue Drake has his own candle line. — And In Other News…. (@ItsJustKimble) April 23, 2022

i'm very intrigued by drake's candles. i bet they smell like shamelessness and betrayal. — barnes roty (@T0DDLERCUDI) April 22, 2022