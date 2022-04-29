Kim Kardashian will be dropped from Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Chyna sued her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian and his family for defamation and intentional interference with her contract at the E! network in 2017. Kim, her mother Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner were named in the suit.

The trial finally started five years later on April 20, 2022.

Kim’s legal attorney, however, requested she be removed as a defendant in the case.

“Because [Blac Chyna] has neither identified an allegedly defamatory statement by Kim Kardashian, nor specified an instance where she ratified an allegedly defamatory statement by another party, the claim against her must be dismissed,” reads a legal document obtained by People.

“[Blac Chyna’s] vague assertion on the record during [her] argument that Kim Kardashian ‘ratified those statements and encouraged her sisters to make them’ — without specifying how Kim Kardashian ratified them and to whom — is woefully insufficient to maintain a claim,” the document continued. “Additionally, statements by other Defendants cannot form the basis of a defamation claim against Kim Kardashian because neither her mother nor her sisters ever acted as her agent.”

In response, Chyna’s legal team said she “has the right to a jury trial against Defendant Kim Kardashian for defamation,” but the judge dismissed the argument.

“There is no evidence that defendant Kim Kardashian took a ‘responsible part’ in the publication of the alleged statement by the other defendants,” the judge ruled.

The suit primarily concerns nude photos Rob posted of Chyna as well as allegations he made on social media after their separation in 2017. She believed that the situation, as well as the influence of the Kardashian-Jenner family, contributed to the cancellation of “Rob & Chyna”.

The two share daughter, 5-year-old Dream. Chyna is also mom to 9-year-old King Kaito, from Kylie’s ex Tyga.