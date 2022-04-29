Daisy Edgar-Jones is getting her co-stars mixed up.

While promoting “Under The Banner Of Heaven” with Andrew Garfield, Edgar-Jones accidentally got him mixed up with her “Fresh” co-star Sebastian Stan.

“During filming of this series, also promoting ‘Pam and’…” she started to say on IMDb.

“‘Pam & Tommy?'” Garfield questioned, laughing. “I am not Sebastian Stan.”

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan. Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA

“Oh gosh… right,” Edgar-Jones replied, before asking Garfield how it was filming the true crime series while promoting the vastly different “Tick, Tick, Boom”.

Garfield said it was actually a “nice relief.”

“Propelling my mind to something else and being able to talk – and I loved that – I love ‘Tick, Tick, Boom’. I love it so much and ‘Spider-Man’. It was all fun, so it was actually kind of a nice little relief away from murders in the Mormon community,” he said.

That made Edgar-Jones realize how Garfield had also lied to her about being in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

“It makes me wonder how trustworthy you are,” she teased.

“Under The Banner Of Heaven” has been released on Hulu in the U.S. and will be coming to Disney+ in Canada soon.