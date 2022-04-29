Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Andy Cohen has just become a father for the second time.

On Friday, April 29, the “Watch What Happens Live” host took to Instagram to share a photo of his new arrival, infant daughter Lucy.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!!” the excited dad wrote in the caption.

READ MORE: Andy Cohen Says He’s Thinking Of Having Another Baby

“Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!” he continued. “She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!”

Lucy is Cohen’s second child, after he welcomed son Benjamin in 2019; like his son, daughter Lucy was born via surrogacy.

“Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!” added Cohen. “Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

Cohen has been keeping the fact that he was expecting another child under wraps, but he has previously mentioned a desire for a second.

“You know, I’m working on it,” Cohen joked during an interview in August 2021.

“It turns out it takes a long time to make a baby,” he added. “I’m definitely open to it and I would love to see it happen soon.”