Reba McEntire is sharing the dated way she had to use to get ahold of Dolly Parton.

McEntire chatted with Apple Music’s Southern Accents Radio where she spoke of working with Parton for a new version of “Does He Love You”.

Host Dave Cobb questioned what it was like “making that phone call” to ask Parton for the duet.

“Well, you don’t call Dolly, you fax her,” McEntire said, per People. “And you fax your people and your people talk to her people.”

McEntire further explained to a perplexed Cobb.

“That’s the only way I know to get ahold of her,” she continued. “I even asked Kenny Rogers one time, I said, ‘Do you have Dolly’s cell number?’ He said, ‘No.’ So you fax her.”

McEntire isn’t the first to discuss Parton’s fax machine, her goddaughter Miley Cyrus told “The Graham Norton Show” that Parton gets upset when people don’t respond to her faxes.

“She faxed me,” Cyrus said. “She gets upset when you don’t respond, and it’s like, I’m sorry, I don’t even know. Half the people watching your show might not even know what a fax machine is.”