While Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin typically downplay their relationship, the couple were happy to pose together while celebrating Barbra Streisand’s 80th birthday.

“With friends at my recent tea party,” the “Memory” singer captioned a post on Instagram of her with Johnson, Martin and others.

Streisand rang in her 80th birthday on April 24 with dedications from numerous celebs.

Stepson Josh Brolin shared a touching post.

“There’s something about the weather of a birthday that moves memorable. Today is yours and the weather holds fast but in the background storms churn and mate and what might come (or what might were) are days of creative ebullience or that digging down to learn oneself along this ever deepening circus trajectory of a life,” he wrote.

“Year by year we memorialize the given day that you woke up to the world and the world woke up to you — and from that day on exposed a talent painted in wildflower gold, museum reds and maybe even sometimes all in early blossoming Springs.”

Josh and Streisand’s husband, James Brolin, was also at the tea party to celebrate her.