After 39 years of marriage, Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon are separating.

The couple had made the choice to stay “legally married” but on “separate life paths.”

“After 39 years as a couple we are now on separate life paths. We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners,” the two said in a joint statement to People. “This is our choice in loving friendship.”

Aykroyd and Dixon met in 1983 on the set of “Doctor Detroit” and were married the same year. The Canadian actor was previously engaged to Carrie Fisher in the early ’80s.

The couple would also star in “Twilight Zone: The Movie”, “Spies Like Us”, “The Couch Trip” and “Exit To Eden” together.

They share daughters Danielle, 32, Belle, 28, and Stella, 24.