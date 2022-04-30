Malcolm Subban did more than just stop pucks on Friday night.

Before performing his regular duties as goaltender for the Buffalo Sabres as the team took on the Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center, Subban also took to the ice to sing “The Star Spangled Banner”.

To say that Subban blew the roof off the joint is an understatement; his older brother, New Jersey Devils’ star P.K. Subban, took to social media to describe the performance as “unbelievable.”

The Sabres seconded that opinion, and even the opposing team was impressed with Subban’s vocal prowess.

Check out more Twitter reaction to Subban’s performance of America’s national anthem.

