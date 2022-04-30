Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Malcolm Subban did more than just stop pucks on Friday night.

Before performing his regular duties as goaltender for the Buffalo Sabres as the team took on the Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center, Subban also took to the ice to sing “The Star Spangled Banner”.

READ MORE: P.K. Subban Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis: It ‘Hit Me Pretty Hard’

To say that Subban blew the roof off the joint is an understatement; his older brother, New Jersey Devils’ star P.K. Subban, took to social media to describe the performance as “unbelievable.”

The Sabres seconded that opinion, and even the opposing team was impressed with Subban’s vocal prowess.

Malcolm Subban with the anthem 🎶🇺🇸 @Subbz3r0 well done 😁 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 29, 2022

Check out more Twitter reaction to Subban’s performance of America’s national anthem.

Malcolm Subban sings the American national anthem and both team's players love it #LetsGoBuffalo #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/M5UkKXS93F — Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) April 29, 2022

MALCOLM SUBBAN JUST CRUSHED THE U.S. NATIONAL ANTHEM! 🤭 The reactions are priceless. pic.twitter.com/cYEOfE7bdw — NHL (@NHL) April 29, 2022

Hockey is truly the best sport in the world. Look at the reaction of the Chicago Blackhawks players, they loved Malcolm Subban singing the national anthem tonight! https://t.co/QvdpX8DnkL — Tim Peel (@TimCPeel20) April 30, 2022

i really, really, really wanna know how the malcolm subban singing the anthem thing came about. tremendously cool and surprising moment. — delta sleep powder (@SteadyRiot) April 30, 2022

Canadian kid and Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban just CRUSHED this national anthem Who knew? 🤩 https://t.co/OZDA9lxGaA — The GIST Canada (@thegistca) April 30, 2022