Priscilla Presley has seen “Elvis”, the new biopic about her late ex-husband from director Baz Luhrmann, and is giving the movie her seal of approval.

After seeing the film at a private screening with Jerry Schilling (her former husband’s longtime bodyguard), Presley shared her impressions of the new film, starring Austin Butler as the titular King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and Tom Hanks as the singer’s controversial manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

“This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered,” she wrote in her statement, lauding the “Moulin Rouge” director.

“Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding,” she added. “Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him… he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine.

Presley also gave high praise to Hanks. “Tom Hanks was Col Parker in this film. What a character he was. There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both,” she continued.

“The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending,” she concluded. “But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis’ journey, penned by a director who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film.”

“Elvis” opens on June 24.