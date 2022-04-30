United Nations Goodwill Ambassador Angelia Jolie is visiting the Ukrainian city of Lviv this weekend, located in the western part of the war-torn country.

During her visit, Jolie was spotted greeting fans signing autographs at a coffee shop.

In a video shared on Twitter, a young boy sitting at a table while wearing headphones is so engrossed with whatever he’s looking at on his phone that he doesn’t notice that one of the world’s biggest movie stars is standing right behind him.

Angelina Jolie was spotted in Lviv. She has come to support #Ukraine 💪#RussiaUkraineWar pic.twitter.com/mwRGAzUCcT — Euromaidan PR (@EuromaidanPR) April 30, 2022

While little is known about the purpose of Jolie’s visit to Lviv, it’s almost certainly in her capacity as a special envoy for the U.N. Refugee Agency.

Meanwhile, she was also spotted at the city’s central train station, where she was filmed shaking hands and speaking with someone.