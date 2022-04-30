A sneak peek at the latest edition of “Britain’s Got Talent” presents The Freaks, a troupe of acrobats prone to high-flying, daredevil stunts.

Taking to the stage, the talented acrobats demonstrate a variety of tricks, including two members of the group swinging another like a human jump rope while another acrobat jumps over.

The judges’ shock can be seen on their faces throughout, but even more so when the group begins to balance one on top of the other to form a human tower.

READ MORE: ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Judges Are ‘In Bits’ As Dad Is Surprised By His Daughters Before Performing Emotional Song For Them

For the grand finale, a young girl is thrown high into the air, and then caught by the person at the top of the tower, who then holds the girl aloft as Simon Cowell and his fellow judges all gasp.

Check out the insane act in the video above.