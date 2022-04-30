Brendan Fraser knows how to treat his fans.

The “Doom Patrol” star was attending a meet-and-greet at Calgary Expo, held from April 21-24, when he offered a sweet gesture to a fan who asked him to sign a figurine.

In a video shared on TikTok, the fan — who’s first name is Imani — congratulates Frasier for spelling her name correctly.

“I’ve had a lifetime of people mispronouncing my name, I know what it’s like,” Fraser replied.

As she began to leave, she offered one final bit of gratitude to the star “George of the Jungle” and “Dudley Do-Right”, telling him, “Thanks for making my childhood so awesome.”

Fraser was clearly touched by that, breaking out into a wide smile and extending his arm to offer a fist bump.

@imani.goulet #brendanfraser #brendanfraserappreciation #brenaissance i love this man 🥹 my photo op with him and my signed funko are on my instagram: imani.goulet • everyone always says to never meet your heroes, i met mine and we almost burst into tears talking to eachother. thank you for everything brendan! ♥️

As she wrote in the caption, “everyone always says to never meet your heroes, i met mine and we almost burst into tears talking to each other. thank you for everything brendan! ♥️”