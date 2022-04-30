After months of speculation, it’s finally official: the original cast of “That ’70s Show” will be returning to reprise their characters in the upcoming Netflix spin-off, “That ’90s Show”.

According to an announcement from the streamer, stars Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) and Wilmer Valderamma (Fez) are all confirmed for the new series, joining previously announced series regulars (and exec producers) Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Forman.

“Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” reads the official logline for the series. “Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

Leia Forman will be played by Callie Haverda, while other members of the “That ’90s Show” cast include Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Do and Sam Morelos.

Of course, one member of the original cast remains conspicuous by his absence: Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde. Masterson is scheduled to go on trial in August on three charges of rape; if convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison.