After months of speculation, it’s finally official: the original cast of “That ’70s Show” will be returning to reprise their characters in the upcoming Netflix spin-off, “That ’90s Show” — and Tommy Chong will be among them.

According to an April 30 announcement from the streamer, stars Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) and Wilmer Valderamma (Fez) are all confirmed for the new series, joining previously announced series regulars (and exec producers) Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Forman.

While Chong wasn’t mentioned in the original announcement, he revealed that he’d be reprising the role of Leo during a recent podcast appearance.

“They gave me a call and I did my part,” Chong told “The Dark Mark Show” podcast, as reported by TVLine.

“They never gave me any instructions, so I don’t know if I’m supposed to be talking about it or not,” Chong added. “I really don’t give a s**t to tell you the truth. I’ve got a big mouth. That’s what I’m known for… I’m back as Leo.”

“Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” reads the official logline for the series. “Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

Leia Forman will be played by Callie Haverda, while other members of the “That ’90s Show” cast include Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Do and Sam Morelos.

Of course, one member of the original cast remains conspicuous by his absence: Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde. Masterson is scheduled to go on trial in August on three charges of rape; if convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison.