Bill Murray made headlines when the movie he was shooting, the Aziz Ansari-directed “Being Mortal”, suspended production due to a complaint about the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s “inappropriate behaviour” on the set.

While production on the film has been suspended until next steps are determined, Murray addressed the situation in an on-camera interview with CNBC while attending the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting.

While details of what took place aren’t known, Murray chalked it up to a “difference of opinion” he had with a woman on the set.

“I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” Murray said. “The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it, and so they stopped the production. But as of now, we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other. I think that’s where the real issue is, between our peace. We’re both professionals. We like each other’s work. We like each other, I think, and if you can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie as well.”

Since production was suspended, Murray said he’s been focused on his actions. “It’s been quite an education for me,” he admitted.

“And I feel like if I don’t see that, you know, the world is different than it was when I was a little kid,” he continued. “You know, what I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change and the times change, so it’s important for me to figure it out. And I think the most important thing is that it’s best for the other person. I thought about it, and if it’s not best for the other person, doesn’t matter what happens for me.”

According to Murray, he’s been re-examining what he had considered appropriate behaviour. “How could I misperceive? How could I be so inaccurate and so insensitive when you think you’re being sensitive to some sensibility that you’ve had for a long time?” he explained. “So we’re talking about it. We’re, I think we’re gonna make peace with it. I’m very optimistic about that.”

Murray also said he sees the situation as an opportunity to learn from his mistakes.

“I think it’s a sad dog that can’t learn anymore,” he said. “I really think that’s a really sad puppy that can’t learn anymore. I don’t want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it. What would make me the happiest would be to, you know, put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we’ve both spent a lot of time developing the skill of, and hopefully do something that’s good for more than just the two of us, but for a whole crew of people, a whole crew of movie makers, and the movie studio as well.”