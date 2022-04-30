Click to share this via email

5 Star Boys are ready to “spread the word for boys who dance” on “Britain’s Got Talent” because “it’s not just a girls’ sport.”

The young dancers, Toby-Jay, Ollie, Joey, Beau and Adam, are set to audition with a touching dance routine during Saturday night’s (April 30) episode of the reality competition show.

The boys, who range from ages 10 to 12-years-old, come from all over the U.K. They grouped together after meeting at a dance convention in Birmingham.

Their powerful performance to “You Will Be Found” from the hit musical “Dear Evan Hansen” moves the entire London Palladium audience to their feet, including judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

Pure joy can be seen across the “gorgeous boys”‘ faces as the judges praise them for their “collectively stunning” and “extraordinary piece.”

Holden tells the group they should be “enormously proud” of themselves as they each “stand strong” against their bullies, whom Cowell calls “idiots.”

The boys get emotional and share a sweet group embrace onstage.

Not a dry eye in the room! 😭 5 Star Boys give a performance to be proud of and show that together, we can stand up to any bully! 🥰 Watch their full #BGT Audition here: https://t.co/vu1IH1FVl7 #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/c6bBV9pfKK — BGT (@BGT) April 30, 2022

Speaking to The Mirror, dancer Toby-Jay, 11 said, “The message we want to get out there is that it’s OK for boys to dance because it’s not just a girls’ sport.”

He added, “No matter what people say, just carry on what you’re doing because it’s what you love.”

Alex, 10, struggled with bullying at school and was told “dancing was for girls.”

“I used to come home crying. It used to hurt me a lot. Now [that] I’m on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ it might just stop,” he shared.

5 Star Boys were initially set to film “BGT” in 2021, however, due to COVID, the 15th season was postponed.