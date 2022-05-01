Trevor Noah made his debut hosting the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, back for the first time in three years after being placed on hiatus due to the pandemic.

Before Noah took to the stage of the charity event, attended by a blend of Washington, DC power brokers and Hollywood heavyweights, a video was shown featuring James Corden.

In the sketch, Corden makes light of the recent news that he’ll be exiting “The Late Late Show” next year by paying a visit to the White House in search of a job.

Corden winds up taking over a press briefing from Press Secretary Jen Psaki, fielding questions from reporters.

Naturally, Corden proves to be a disaster, telling one journalist that “it’s not my place to speak for [the president,]” to which she answers, “Isn’t that literally your job?”

“Next,” says Corden.

He then takes a question from Fox News’ Pete Doocy, with whom Psaki has had many confrontational moments (President Joe Biden was famously caught on a hot mic muttering “What a stupid son of a b***h” after one of Doocy’s more inane questions).

“When the president says one thing, and White House staff say something else, who are we supposed to listen to? The president, or White House staff?” asks Doocy.

“Well you know what, David,” Corden responds.

“That’s not my name,” Doocy replies.

“You say your name is not David. I say your name is David,” Corden tells him. “And I’m stood up here and you’re sat down there — unless you wanna be sat at the back with whoever they are.”

Later in the show, Biden himself took to the stage to demonstrate his stand-up comedy chops while taking some shots at Donald Trump, who infamously broke from tradition by refusing to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“This is the first time the president attended this dinner in six years,” Biden said. “It’s understandable, we had a horrible plague — followed by two years of COVID.”

Biden also took a shot at Trump’s botched plans to remain in office despite losing the election. “Just imagine, if my predecessor came to this dinner this year, now that would have been a real coup if that occurred,” Biden quipped.