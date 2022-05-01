Naomi Judd of The Judds died at age 76 on Saturday, April 30, just one day before the country music duo was scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Despite Judd’s passing, Billboard reports that the induction ceremony on Sunday, May 1 will continue as planned, per instructions from the family.

The late singer’s daughter, Wynonna Judd, is expected to attend.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of mother-daughter duo The Judds,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in a statement.

“Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history,” Young added. “Her triumphant life story overshadows today’s tragic news. Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds’ official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna’s music will endure.”

According to Billboard, the red carpet arrivals that had been originally planned for the ceremony have been cancelled.

In a statement issued to The Associated Press, Wynonna Judd and sister Ashley Judd indicated that the cause of death was “the disease of mental illness.”

The Judds had previously announced a fall tour, which would have been the duo’s first in more than decade.