Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses perform onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 30, 2022 in Indio, California.

Carrie Underwood took to the stage of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival on Saturday night for her headlining set, at one point launching into a cover of the Guns N’ Roses hit “Sweet Child of Mine”.

After singing the first verse, reported Rolling Stone, in the midst of the chorus she surprised fans by welcoming an unannounced guest to the stage: Axl Rose.

“Welcome to the greatest night of my life,” Underwood told the crowd. “Give it up for Axl Rose!”

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood And Jason Momoa Both Take In Last Tour Stop For Guns N’ Roses

Underwood, a died-in-the-wool GNR fan, regularly performs the band’s songs, and following their duet her band began playing another hit from the band’s iconic Appetite for Destruction album.

“You thought we were finished?” Underwood teased the crowd as she and Rose launched into a performance of “Paradise City”.

After the show, Underwood took to Twitter to thank Rose for delivering the “Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!!”

Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!! Thank you, @axlrose, for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that @Stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 #SweetChildOMine #ParadiseCity #AxlRose… https://t.co/Z91QtDQ6OI pic.twitter.com/vQnAJJMFPn — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 1, 2022

Naturally, fans shared video of the once-in-a-lifetime duet on social media.

“Welcome to the greatest night of my life, give it up for Axl Rose!” -Carrie Underwood I am SOBBING for her 😭 pic.twitter.com/2eZVVcU0EX — J. ⚡️ (@TheGNRGiirl) May 1, 2022

Axl Rose joined Carrie Underwood last night during her headlining set at Stagecoach to perform Guns N Roses' hits 'Paradise City' and 'Sweet Child O'Mine.' pic.twitter.com/jkpx7J1kZb — Bops And Bangers (@bopsandbangers) May 1, 2022

WOAH!!! Axl Rose from Guns N’ Roses performs “Sweet Child O’ Mine” with Carrie Underwood at #Stagecoach pic.twitter.com/EHca7LZ4RL — Ema Sasic (@ema_sasic) May 1, 2022

@carrieunderwood blew it away tonight @Stagecoach!!!! And Axl Rose just showed up!!! pic.twitter.com/Fzv6wEPa4K — Alicia G. Rossiter DNP, FNP, PPCNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN (@agr_drltc) May 1, 2022

As Rolling Stone recalls, Underwood gushed about meeting Rose and the rest of the band during their reunion tour. “It’s hard to meet your heroes, because I do consider him someone who taught me how to sing,” she said of Rose during a 2020 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“But he was super cool and great and nice and we talked,” she added. “We’re best friends.”