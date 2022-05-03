Stanley Tucci is opening up about the highly-anticipated new Whitney Houston biopic, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”.

Tucci portrays legendary music executive Clive Davis in the film, which is set for release later this year.

“I was lucky enough to meet Davis,” recalled Tucci in an interview with ET Canada. “We had an hour long Zoom call and then I met him before I started shooting. He came to visit the set – he’s such an interesting guy!”

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor says he had “one of the best times ever” working on the upcoming flick. “It’s a really beautiful film,” he continued. “It’s a tragic story obviously, but I think it’s handled really well with a wonderful director.”

Tucci also discussed Naomi Ackie’s portrayal of Houston in the biopic. “I cannot wait to see that performance put together because I have to say, she’s extraordinary. It’s incredible,” he shared.

Season 2 of “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” hit screens on May 1, and this time around the 61-year-old visits an unexpected city.

“We did an episode in London, U.K. because COVID was making it difficult to travel,” he explained. “Also, there are so many Italians living in London and there’s such strong Italian food culture that we had an embarrassment of riches.”

Tucci was in Montreal to guest judge this year’s Diageo World Class Canada competition, which saw bartenders from around the country showcasing their bartending and hosting techniques in front of some of the most respected and talented drink experts in the industry. The chosen Canadian winner will go on to the World Class Global Finals.

Tucci, who is an ambassador for Tanqueray No. TEN gin, said he’d be judging competitors on “imagination, style, execution and taste.”

When it comes to his favourite cocktail of all time, Tucci likes to keep it simple, noting that you can’t beat a “great vodka or gin martini.”

The “Devil Wears Prada” star also shared his views on the Canadian food scene.

“The food in Canada is great,” he added. “I started working here about 35 years ago and I’ve always loved coming back. I’ve been to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver quite a few times. The food scene is amazing and the produce is also amazing. I think I had a poutine a long time ago when I was here. I have to try it again!”