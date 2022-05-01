Netflix has reportedly decided not to move forward with an animated series from Archwell Productions, the television and film production company launched by Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle.

Last year, the streamer announced plans to produce the series, “Pearl”, as part of its overall deal with Archwell, but Deadline is reporting those plans have apparently changed.

According to the initial announcement, Markle was to have co-produced “Pearl” with David Furnish, with the series focusing on a 12-year-old girl who draws inspiration from influential women throughout history.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” said Markle at the time. “I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

Deadline‘s report follows Netflix’s announcement of staff layoffs and plans to reign in spending after experiencing its first drop-off in subscribers after a decade of growth; last week, Netflix announced it lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022, and expects to lose another 2 million within the next few months, citing factors such as password sharing and increased competition.

A source confirms to ET Canada that “Pearl” is one of several projects that Netflix has decided it won’t be moving forward with.

However, the source also noted that Netflix’s partnership with Archwell Productions is unaffected, with other projects in the works, including the previously announced documentary series “Heart of Invictus”.