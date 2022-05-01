Sophie Turner is returning to the screen after taking time off to start a family with husband Joe Jonas, with the former “Game of Thrones” star soon to be seen in HBO’s true crime-inspired drama “The Staircase”.

During a recent conversation with WrapWomen’s “UnWrapped” podcast, Turner opens up about the “different perspective” she now has after becoming a mom (she and Jonas welcomed a daughter in July 2020, and are reportedly expecting a second child).

“The concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person,” Turner explained.

“The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing,” she added.

“It’s made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother,” Turner continued.

“As an actor, the only way to become a really brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in,” she shared, “and so this is just another little part of life that I’m experiencing that I get to bring in and hopefully it helps my performance one way or another.”

“The Staircase” debuts on Thursday, May 5.