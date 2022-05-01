Martha Stewart first met Pete Davidson when the were both tapped as roasters for the 2018 Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber, and they reconnected at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Stewart took to Instagram to share a photo of herself alongside Davidson and girlfriend Kim Kardashian, who made their red carpet debut at the event.

As she wrote in the caption, the trio “said our hellos” while waiting for the event to begin.

Stewart also posted a video — this one a throwback of Davidson behind the scenes at the Bieber roast.

“I’m Pete, and I’m very excited to do this roast with Martha because she’s adorable — and doesn’t know that she’s going to get abused,” says Davidson in the brief clip.

“Seven years ago i was on the stage with a young upstart named pete who was doing comedy on saturday night live,” wrote Stewart in the caption, adding, “now that same pete is all grown up, squiring gorgeous women around and appearing everywhere.”