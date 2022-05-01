Miranda Lambert is reflecting on her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the country music superstar admitted that “she wasn’t prepared” for the tabloid frenzy that surrounded their split.

READ MORE: Miranda Lambert Is Missing The Grammys Because She’s ‘Slammed’ With Her Tour And New Album

“It’s not nice sometimes, but I think you’ve got to take it with a grain of salt,” said the singer, while discussing the attention she receives from the media.

Lambert also opened up about her relationship with second husband Brendan McLoughlin, who is a former New York City policeman.

READ MORE: HunterGirl Channels Her Inner Miranda Lambert With A Country Cover In Celebration Of Top 14 ‘American Idol’ Spot

The Grammy winner described falling in love with McLoughlin as “like some kind of Hallmark movie or something — this redneck from Texas meets this beautiful NYPD officer on the street in New York.”