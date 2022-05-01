Maluma took to the stage in his hometown on Saturday night at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín.
The singer had a special bonus in store for fans when he welcomed a surprise guest: Madonna.
Not surprisingly, the pair performed a duet of their 2019 collab “Medellín”, which appeared on Madonna’s Madame X album.
Fans were delighted when Madonna stuck around for a second song, with Maluma joining in on her 2000 single “Magic”.
Meanwhile, Madonna took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of her trip to Columbia, along with plenty of footage in which she and Maluma have some fun rehearsing for the show.