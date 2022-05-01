Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Maluma took to the stage in his hometown on Saturday night at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín.

The singer had a special bonus in store for fans when he welcomed a surprise guest: Madonna.

Not surprisingly, the pair performed a duet of their 2019 collab “Medellín”, which appeared on Madonna’s Madame X album.

READ MORE: Maluma Reveals How Madonna Made Him More Confident

Fans were delighted when Madonna stuck around for a second song, with Maluma joining in on her 2000 single “Magic”.

Meanwhile, Madonna took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of her trip to Columbia, along with plenty of footage in which she and Maluma have some fun rehearsing for the show.