Lenny Kravitz recreated one of his iconic red carpet looks at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The singer paid tribute to his 93 MTV VMAs outfit, while taking to the stage at the star-studded event earlier this month.

Lenny Kravitz with mother Roxie Roker attending the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

“I wasn’t thinking about it at first,” admitted the singer in an interview with InStyle.

“I knew I wanted this jumpsuit and we made this jumpsuit — my friends at Chrome Hearts made it for me. I designed these boots and then found this great boot maker who worked on them with me and collaborated with me on that,” he continued.

“Then I was like, ‘Oh, wait a minute. I did something like this in ’93,’ but I mean, it was different. It was the same vibe, kind of just an updated version of that.”

Kravitz also spoke about his daily aloe drinking routine.

“My morning drink that I’ve been doing is fresh water, chia seeds that have been soaked overnight in the water, lemon. And then I take the meat of the aloe vera and I blend it and add that to it as well,” he explained.