Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Easter Matins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2022 in Windsor, England.

Happy birthday Princess Charlotte!

The daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton turns 7 on May 2.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared some new photos of Charlotte on their official Twitter account, in celebration of her special day.

Seven tomorrow! 🎂



— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2022

The photos, which were taken by proud mom Kate, see Charlotte wearing a blue jumper as she sits in a flower field with her dog.

The snaps were taken in Norfolk this weekend.

Kate and William recently shared another beautiful photo of Charlotte gently holding a butterfly in her hands as part of the Big Butterfly Count initiative in the U.K.