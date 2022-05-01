Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Happy birthday to Tim McGraw!

The country superstar turns 55 on May 1.

READ MORE: Faith Hill Once Forgot The National Anthem Lyrics Minutes Before Performing At NFL Playoff Game

McGraw took to Instagram to share a video of wife Faith Hill teaming up with his band for a birthday surprise.

While McGraw warmed up for a show, Hill snuck in behind him with a cake singing “Happy Birthday”.

McGraw also got birthday wishes from Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis, who are supporting him on his current tour.

“Wow, thanx for all the birthday love out there,” wrote McGraw in his caption.

READ MORE: ‘1883’ Season Finale: Tim McGraw And Faith Hill React

McGraw and Hill have been married since 1996 and share three kids together.