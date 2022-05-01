Shaun White is sharing his thoughts on “The Vampire Diaries”.

The Olympic snowboarder’s girlfriend, Nina Dobrev, starred as Elena Gilbert in the hit CW series.

White discussed the show with fans while answering questions on TikTok.

“I liked it,” he said on April 30. “It was good.”

The 35-year-old star started watching the show while Nina was away shooting a movie in Canada.

“I wasn’t going to see her for like three months so I was like, ‘oh this will be cool, I’ll start the show,'” he continued. “I’ll see her without seeing her.”

Sharing his analysis of the show, White went on, “It was cool, but it got a little dark. She was like the love interest of all the guys on the show and I found myself really rooting for them. I’m like ‘am I in the way?’ I don’t know if that was healthy or not, but I did watch the show and it was really funny.”

He added, “I can’t wait for season nine.”