Serena Williams has a confession to make.

While appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” airing Monday, May 2, the Wimbledon winner reveals how she signed her 4-year-old daughter up for tennis lessons anonymously.

“Her ambition is playing princess games,” she said of Olympia.

“You enrolled her in tennis classes with a coach but you did not tell the coach that you were the mother?” asks DeGeneres.

“I don’t have the patience to teach tennis,” replies Williams. “It drives me nuts.”

The athlete and businesswoman also chats about the acclaimed movie about her family, “King Richard,” and watching her friend Beyoncé perform the Oscar-nominated song from the soundtrack in the tennis star’s hometown of Compton.