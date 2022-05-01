Click to share this via email

Katy Perry almost ended up “under the seat” during the latest episode of “American Idol”.

The pop star dressed up as Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” for Disney Night on Sunday, May 1.

As the judges took their seats, Perry could be seen struggling to walk in the tight outfit.

The camera then cut to Ryan Seacrest, before a loud bang interrupted his introduction.

The camera switched back to the judges table, where Lionel Richie and Luke Bryant were picking Perry up off the floor.

Seacrest stepped in to help, and the three men managed to put her back into her chair as the crowd chanted, “Katy! Katy! Katy!”