Grace Kinstler has just dropped her very first single, “Breaking Myself”.

The singer, 20, came in third place on season 19 of “American Idol”.

Kinstler took to Instagram to announce her big news earlier this week.

“As you may or may not know, 2020 was the year I lost my extraordinary father. Following that loss came so much emotional turmoil, much of which I didn’t fully acknowledge until recently. When he died, it seemed like the world was imploding, and all I wanted to do was fix it,” she wrote.

“There was so much pain around me, I worried things would boil over if I let mine out,” Kinstler continued. “Life is too short, but ironically it took me a long time to realize that ignoring my own pain to heal someone else only continued the damage I was trying to repair. I eventually learned, I can’t fix other people if I’m breaking myself.”

She added, “The feelings and sensations are too great to fit into one single record, so my goal is that with every new release, you’ll get to understand a new piece of my story and my heart. Sending you all so much love! Thanks for being here and for your part in my life.”